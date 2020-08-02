1/
Samuel Linton Anderson Jr.
1996 - 2020
Samuel Linton Anderson, Jr.

Jackson - Samuel Linton Anderson, Jr., 24, died Friday, July 31, 2020. A family service celebrating his life will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral.

Samuel was born on June 26, 1996 in Jackson, Mississippi. He graduated in 2015 from Jackson Academy, where he was repeatedly chosen as Class Favorite among his peers. Samuel continued his education, attending Ole Miss, before taking time to work and travel throughout the western United States. He enjoyed photography, music, camping and playing the bass guitar.

Survivors include his parents, Samuel Linton Anderson, Sr. and Toni Tedford Anderson of Jackson; brother, Oliver Logan Anderson of Jackson; grandmother, Ann L. Anderson of Jackson; aunt, Marjorie Thomas of Madison; uncle, Jack Anderson of Jackson; aunt and uncle, Paul and Kim Tedford of Clarksdale, and cousins Gerald Tedford of Hattiesburg and Joshua and Aidan Thomas of Madison.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
