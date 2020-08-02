Samuel Linton Anderson, Jr.Jackson - Samuel Linton Anderson, Jr., 24, died Friday, July 31, 2020. A family service celebrating his life will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral.Samuel was born on June 26, 1996 in Jackson, Mississippi. He graduated in 2015 from Jackson Academy, where he was repeatedly chosen as Class Favorite among his peers. Samuel continued his education, attending Ole Miss, before taking time to work and travel throughout the western United States. He enjoyed photography, music, camping and playing the bass guitar.Survivors include his parents, Samuel Linton Anderson, Sr. and Toni Tedford Anderson of Jackson; brother, Oliver Logan Anderson of Jackson; grandmother, Ann L. Anderson of Jackson; aunt, Marjorie Thomas of Madison; uncle, Jack Anderson of Jackson; aunt and uncle, Paul and Kim Tedford of Clarksdale, and cousins Gerald Tedford of Hattiesburg and Joshua and Aidan Thomas of Madison.