|
|
Samuel Virden Morse, Sr.
Madison, MS - Samuel Virden Morse, Sr., age 88, passed away peacefully with family beside him on Friday, April 3, 2020. Sam was a resident of Madison, MS. He was born in Oxford, MS on March 8, 1932 to Annie Virden and Hugh McDonald Morse and moved to Jackson at a very young age. He attended Davis Elementary School, Bailey Junior High and Central High School. He attended the University of Mississippi for one year before joining the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning home from service, he resumed his studies at Ole Miss and went on to attend the University of Mississippi School of Law. After graduating, Sam worked with the Ole Miss Alumni Association, and he started the Alumni Giving Program. He began his career in investments first working for Hamp Jones, where he was active in sales and municipal securities underwriting. In 1963, he opened the JC Bradford & Co. branch in Gulfport, MS, the first branch outside of Tennessee, where he was named a partner. After a few firm name changes, Sam worked at Stifel Nicolaus until his death.
While Sam had a diversified portfolio of interests, he was especially proud to be a 12-year member of the Mississippi Game and Fish Commission, charter member of the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport and a founding member of Annandale Golf Club in Madison. An avid hunter, fisherman and golfer, Sam led an active life until the end. He shot his age on his 75th birthday, hunted ducks standing in the timber in Greenwood and hiked Whiteside Mountain in Cashiers, NC at 84. Sam was always smiling and laughing and making those around him feel the same and wanting to join in.
Sam is predeceased by his brother Hugh McDonald Morse, Jr. (Don) and grandson Samuel Virden Morse, III. Sam is survived by his wife Margaret Philips Morse, sisters Cynthia Taylor (Johnny) and Maryanna Johnson, son Sam Morse, Jr. (Heidi) and their children Samantha Bach, Michael Bach and Meredith Morse, daughter Margaret Donnelly (Andrew) and their daughter Adele and many other family members.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at St. Catherine's Village, Siena 1 for their loving care of Sam.
There will be a private family graveside service at the Chapel of the Cross Wednesday at 10am. When circumstances permit, there will be a memorial service at the Chapel of the Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue Oxford, MS 38655 and The Chapel of the Cross, 674 Mannsdale Road Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020