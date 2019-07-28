|
|
Sandi Harcharik Murphree
Brandon, MS - Sandi Harcharik Murphree, April 14, 1971 - July 26, 2019, passed away at home. She is survived by her children, Chance Waltman and Lily Waltman of Jackson, MS; her mother, Linda Wiggins Harcharik of Florence, MS; her brother, David Harcharik, Jr. and (LeAnn) of Star, MS. She is also survived by her niece, Alyssa Harcharik and nephew, Cade Harcharik of Star, MS and a loving and caring fiancé, Bill Pickard. She was preceded in death by her father, David "Buzz" Harcharik, of Florence, MS and her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. O.A. Wiggins of Crystal Springs, MS.
Sandi graduated from Jackson Academy and Mississippi State University where she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. She taught school for several years and was a Catholic; she taught at St. Richards School. She was such a special person, always had a beautiful smile on her face; it would light up a room. She will be missed so much. Sandi had many friends and was loved by all. She will always remain in our hearts.
Visitation will be 5-7PM Monday, July 29, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be at 10AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery in Crystal Springs, MS.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 28, 2019