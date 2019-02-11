|
Sandi Randall
Mobile - Sandra Lynn (Sandi) Randall, of Mobile, Alabama, passed away on Saturday January 19, 2019 at Spring Hill Hospital. She was born on June 12, 1947 in New Orleans, LA to Barbara Bailey Randall and the late James Bennett Randall, Jr. Her childhood and formative years were spent in the Mississippi Delta. She attended Mississippi Delta Community College and Delta State University and wass employed through the years with Xerox, Mississippi Blood Services, and Comcast.
She is surved by one son, Michael Shane Hamilton, of Panama City Beach, FL; her mother, Barbara Bailey Randall, of Baird, MS; her siblings Robin Kennedy (Ed) of Madison, MS; Randy Randall (Nan) of Indianola, MS; Sharman Gray (Steve) of Reynolds Plantation, GA; Stacy Weems (Belk) of West Point, MS; her sister-in-law Margie Randall of Biloxi, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandi was preceded in death by her father and her siblings, Scott Winthrop Randall and Stephanie Randall Daniels.
The family will be forever grateful to her devoted caregiver Dinita Taylor.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Loxley, Alabama. Memorial may be made to the Jim Randall Scholarship Fund c/o MDCC Foundation, PO Box 710, Moorhead, MS 38761.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 11, 2019