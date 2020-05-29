Sandra Ann GarvinMadison - On May 28, 2020, at the age of 78, Sandra Garvin passed away peacefully in her home in Madison, MS, with her loving husband and devoted son by her side.Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Opal Everett; sister, Patricia Tate; brothers Pat and Sandy Everett and son Rusty Reeves.Sandra is survived by her husband, Larry Garvin; son, Tim Reeves; brother Waddell Everett (Jackie) and sister-in-law Marcia Everett. She also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who love her dearly.Sandra was born October 29, 1941. After graduating from Hickory High school, she studied business at Clark College. She worked at Newton County Bank for 12 years. Afterwards, she managed properties in Madison and Ridgeland before becoming executive director of The Orchard Retirement Home in Madison. During her 25-year tenure at The Orchard she left a lasting mark on the quality and dignity of elderly care.The best way to describe Sandra is in her own words. The following contains excerpts from an interview with Sandra dated October 30, 2003, published in the Madison County Herald entitled "Women in Business".Sandra attributes much of her success to a combination of personality and desperation. With the courage borne of necessity, Garvin overcame tragedy, financial burdens and fear one step at a time, creating her destiny despite overwhelming personal circumstances. Sandra stated, "The biggest joy of my work is the residents who live here and my employees. I enjoy helping people and I am very close to my employees."One of The Orchard employees explains, "I am who I am today because of her help. I work hard to make her proud of me every day. She's a great person. You can't help but love her.When asked about life's challenges, Sandra said, "I never look back, I never ask why."Sandra was selflessly devoted to her family. She was a beautiful woman, physically and spiritually. She had a unique personality, known for her classy manner and quick wit. She was a perfect blend of strength, fierceness and kindness.A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, where Sandra will be laid to rest surrounded by immediate family to celebrate a life well-lived. We honor you and hold your memory close to our hearts.Rest In Peace sweet Sandra.