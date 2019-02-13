|
Sandra B. McAlpin
Raymond - Sandra Ann Breckenridge McAlpin, 77, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation will be 9:00am until the 11:00am funeral service Thursday, February 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Raymond. Interment will follow at Raymond Cemetery.
Mrs. McAlpin was born in Jackson, MS to the late Leon and Mamie Campbell Breckenridge. She was a 1959 graduate of Central High School and was a Cosmetologist her whole working life. She loved her family dearly and was a member of First Baptist Church of Raymond.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, O.T. McAlpin; son, Randy McAlpin and daughter Cindy (Mike) Wilson, all of Raymond; grandchildren, Brendon McAlpin, Michael Wilson (Brandi) and Jonathan Wilson; great grandchildren, Anna Clair, Paxton and Kenny.
Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019