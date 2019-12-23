|
|
Sandra Faye Murray Nimox
Jackson - Sandra Faye Murray Nimox went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She is survived by: her devoted mother, Agnes Nichols Murray; three loving children, Tina Michelle (Christopher), Tara Denice (Daryl), and James Tyler (Jessica); one stepson, Terence Maurice; two grandchildren, Jordyn Taniya and Elijah James; six bonus grandchildren; five siblings; and a host other relatives and friends.
Services for Mrs. Nimox will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater New Jerusalem MB Church, 4450 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS. Visitation is 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Lakeover Funeral Home (family present 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.).
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019