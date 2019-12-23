Services
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Nimox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Faye Murray Nimox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Faye Murray Nimox Obituary
Sandra Faye Murray Nimox

Jackson - Sandra Faye Murray Nimox went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She is survived by: her devoted mother, Agnes Nichols Murray; three loving children, Tina Michelle (Christopher), Tara Denice (Daryl), and James Tyler (Jessica); one stepson, Terence Maurice; two grandchildren, Jordyn Taniya and Elijah James; six bonus grandchildren; five siblings; and a host other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Nimox will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater New Jerusalem MB Church, 4450 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS. Visitation is 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Lakeover Funeral Home (family present 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.).
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -