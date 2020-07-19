Sandra Herrington WaltonCrystal Springs - Sandra Darlene Herrington Walton, 71, of Crystal Springs passed away at home on July 18, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1948 in Pachuta, MS to Walter Andrew Herrington II and Mattie Lou Daniels Herrington. She was the youngest of seven children.She accepted the Lord at a young age at Vacation Bible School and has had a life-long relationship with Jesus since. She loved the Lord and spent many days studying her bible. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church in Crystal Springs, MS and loved her church family and was known as Aunt Sandy to most.She was a 1966 graduate of Enterprise High School. Sandy earned her degree in Court Reporting and served Hinds county Court for many years.Visitation will be at Stringer Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral will be Wednesday at 10am at Stringer Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal Springs MS. The Graveside service will be at 1pm Wednesday at Pachuta Cemetery in Pachuta MS. You must wear a mask to each event.She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (Tom) Cooper Walton; her parents, Walter Andrew Herrington II and Mattie Lou Daniels Herrington; her siblings, Ethel Maude Herrington Weldon, Howard Eugene Herrington, Ray Glenward Herrington, Walter Andrew (Pete) Herrington III, and Betty Ruth Herrington Simpson. She is survived by her brother, Earnest Stanley Herrington (Sandra) of Enterprise and Sister-in-law, Barbara Herrington also of Enterprise. Two of her oldest nephews, Donald Ray Dunnigan of Enterprise and Richard Leon Herrington of Stonewall were like brothers to her. Having never had a child of her own, she treated all her nieces and nephews like they were her own children. To point out one or two of her nieces and nephews, great nieces or great nephews would be unfair for she loved them all dearly and they in turn loved her. She loved spending time with her family and did so numerous times throughout her life.You will be able to Live Stream the funeral service on our YouTube channel: Stringer Family Funeral and Cremation Services.