Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Sandra "Sandy" Jerden


1950 - 2019
Sandra "Sandy" Jerden Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Jerden

Brandon - Sandra "Sandy" Jerden, 69, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after an 8 ½ year battle with cancer.

Sandy was born in Memphis, TN, on January 25, 1950, to the late Earl and Verniece Liming, and was a graduate of Kingsbury High School in Memphis.

Sandy was a homemaker for many years and she was most happy when she was caring for her daughter and family. The family moved 11 times with her husband's job and each time Sandy was tasked with handling the moving details, which she did admirably. With each move she quickly made numerous new friends. Sandy was a kind, gentle soul, and her warmth and compassion easily endeared her to others- Sandy truly never met a stranger.

In 1985 she joined Edward Jones Financial, where she retired as a Senior Branch Office Administrator at the Ridgeland office after more than 27 years of faithful service.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James L. "Jim" Jerden, Jr.; daughter, Christie Lewis and husband Jeff; and sister, Patricia Clemmer and husband Larry; as well as many dear friends.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Celebration of Life Services will follow at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, November 8, 2019, in Memphis Memory Gardens, Memphis, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.orcahope.org.

To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
