Sandra Kay Allen
Pearl - Sandra Kay (Barrett) Allen, 76, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
She was born December 5, 1942, in Jackson, Mississippi, the only child of Robert Newman Barrett and Frances (Germany) Barrett. She attended Forest Hill High School, Hinds Jr. College and graduated Mississippi College in Clinton, Ms. After graduating from Mississippi College she moved to Southern California where she taught in the public school system in Cypress, Ca. There she met United States Marine Corps Captain Bryan Kenneth Allen, then stationed at El Toro Marine Base. They were married in July 1967 and after her husband's discharge from the Marine Corp, they moved to Pearl, Mississippi where they resided for more than 50 years. Sandra taught Elementary Grades at Pearl School System for 25 years and retired in 1994.
Sandra and Bryan loved trout fishing and trailer-camping. They were regulars on the White River in Arkansas and at the Neshoba County Fair, which they enjoyed immensely from the same trailer-space for 47 consecutive years.
Sandra was a faithful and active member of the First Baptist Church of Pearl. She was a member of the Lydia Sunday School Class and active with the WOM - Women on Missions projects.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan, on January 16, 2019. Survivors include brother-in-law David F. Allen of Easton, Maryland, her niece, Hope Allen Cahan, and Hope's children, Katherine and Jacob, and her several cousins, extended family, and many, many friends through-out the country.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019