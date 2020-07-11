Sara Allen Baskin
Madison, MS - Mrs. Sara Allen Baskin was born on August 11, 1929 in Winona, Mississippi, and passed away on July 10, 2020, at 90 years of age. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Parkway Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. (Bob) Baskin; her son, Kurt Allen Baskin; her father, Samuel Horace Allen; her mother, Helen Gordon Allen; and her sister, Doris Allen Pace.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Baskin Hendrix (Bubba); three grandsons, Brian Allen Hendrix (Sara); Michael Todd Hendrix (Amber); and Bradley Christian Baskin (Leslie). Also surviving are three nephews, Sam Pace (Mary); Earl Pace (Cathy); and Ben Pace (Kay). She is also survived by six great grandchildren and a host of great grand nephews and nieces.
Sara lived for many years in Winona before moving to St Catherine's Village in Madison. She was active in both Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Winona singing in the choir and playing the piano. She also led devotionals and played the piano at Winona Manor Health Care. Many that knew her well know what a wonderful artist she was and how she shared that gift by teaching and inspiring others to love art the way she did.
In their early years of retirement at St Catherine's, Sara and Bob pursued their dreams of world travel and adventure. They enjoyed travels to Egypt, Hong Kong, New Zealand, France, Italy, England and Japan to name a few.
To those who have compassionately cared for her these last few years at St Catherine's Village and all her caregivers, we have the deepest gratitude and love for you all.
Sara and the family would be honored to have you show your love by giving to a charity of your choice
.