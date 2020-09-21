1/
Sara Crow
1933 - 2020
Sara Crow

Starkville - Sara Allen Crow age 87 passed on September 19 2020. at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo Ms.

Sara was born January 5 1933 to Joseph Carswell Allen Sr. and Naomi Jaudon Allen in Amory Ms.

Preceded in death by her parents and one sister Jean Allen Lee and brother Joseph Carswell Allen Jr.

She is survived by three sons Allen Crow (Susan) of Tupelo MS. Doug Crow of Evans Ga. and David Crow (Cathy) of Starkville Ms. Sara was born and raised in Amory, Ms. and was a longtime resident of Starkville,Ms. She enjoyed working in her yard, playing bridge with friends, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Sara was an avid sports fan attending Mississippi State basketball games for 50 years.

Private services of remembrance will beheld at a later date. Condolences may be left at (associatedfuneral.com)

Associated Family Funeral Home in Tupelo Ms. has charge of services.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
