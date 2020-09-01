Sara Dollar Tharpe
Sara died peacefully in her home surrounded by love and her family early on 31 August 2020. Those who know her well remember that she often said, "You gotta be tough to live on the farm," an aphorism that rings true for all the years of her long life.
Through the intercession of her father, Sara proudly graduated from Union's city schools before embarking on a career with the phone company in Jackson. Starting as an operator, she quickly rose through the ranks at South Central Bell managing procurement, property, and services with a focus on talent development and quality assurance. After the merger with BellSouth, she managed corporate volunteerism within the company and devoted her time outside work to the Telephone Pioneers, Mississippi Chapter, spearheading volunteer initiatives to address many of the social and economic needs of individuals and communities throughout the state, helping to win the "Chapter of the Year" award in 1991.
After retiring from the phone company, she joined the official staff of the Mississippi Governor's Mansion under Governor Kirk Fordyce first as his scheduler and then as the executive assistant to the first lady. She joined First Lady Pat Fordyce on cultural missions to Madrid and Paris before retiring from the state and returning to her family farm. She served as the director of the Union Chamber of Commerce and helped in the back office of the local Piggly Wiggly before moving to full retirement to enjoy her garden and frequent trips to the Gulf Coast to spend more time with her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her father Noel Dollar, her mother Cornelia Dollar (née White), a brother Harold Dollar, loving husband James Tharpe, and infant son David Tharpe. She is survived by her brothers Joseph and Charles Dollar; sisters Mary Thomas and Terry Elizabeth Watson; son Anthony "Tony" Tharpe and his wife Emily of Fairhope, Alabama; and her grandchildren Coleman Tharpe and his husband Zeno Frediani of London, England; and Jackson Tharpe and his wife Victoria of Pensacola, Florida. She also leaves loving memories with dozens of cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends.
In lieu of flowers, consider making donations in her honor to support Union Public Schools through the Yellow Jacket Nation Foundation, PO Box 92, Union, MS, 39365, www.yellowjacketnation.org
, yellowjacketfoundation@gmail.com, or by contacting Sandra Winstead, the foundation's treasurer, at 601.479.9731