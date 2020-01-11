|
Sara Edwards Haden
Braxton - Sara Edwards Haden, age 84, of Braxton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Sara was born on October 1, 1935, and raised in Jones County. She attended Union Line Elementary School and then graduated from Soso High School. She played forward on the basketball team. Sara grew up on the family farm with one sister. She said they'd get home from school, change clothes, then head to the field to pick corn or cotton. They raised their own vegetables and livestock also. After high school, Sara attended Business College in Laurel with her primary focus in bookkeeping. She met her husband Howell at the Cool Dip in Bay Springs and they have been married now for over 60 years.
Sara has lived and worked all over the state of Mississippi. Where ever her husbands work took them, she always found a job too. They have lived in Laurel, Philadelphia, Yazoo City, Raleigh, Tylertown, Tupelo, Ripley, Booneville, and finally settled in Brandon for their retirement years. She always landed a job in an office doing bookkeeping or secretarial work. One of her jobs was at a radio station as the secretary and she sometimes had to do the program! In Booneville, she retired from People's Bank & Trust after 17 years. She found a job in Brandon at Meadow Grove Baptist Church and she worked another 24 years before actual retirement. During these years, they raised 4 children. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, gardening, and reading. She enjoyed music and could play the piano.
She grew up attending Hopewell Baptist Church in Soso and later in life wherever they lived, she always found a local church to attend. When asked, what is her favorite Bible verse, she said they're all her favorites! But, her favorite song is "Sweet Beulah Land."
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvis and Myrtis Edwards of Soso, MS.
Sara is survived by her husband, William Howell Haden; daughters; Marla Breland (Greg) of Brandon and Cheryl Moore of Shreveport, LA; sons, Chris Haden of Vicksburg and Craig Haden of Brandon; sister, Linda Breland of Laurel; grandsons, Matthew Breland (Kelli) of White Sands, NM, Chris Breland of Brandon, and Thomas Moore of Shreveport, LA; granddaughter, Sara Moore of Shreveport, LA; other relatives and friends.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Meadow Grove Baptist Church, 3321 Louis Wilson Drive, Brandon, MS 39042.
