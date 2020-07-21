Sara Jo Little
Grenada - Mrs. Sara Jo Cail Little, 89, of Grenada, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 28, 1930 in Fairfield, AL to Robert Fulton and Ruby Ilene O'Steen Cail. Mrs. Little was a retired hairdresser and a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother whose devotion to her family was unwavering.
A private graveside service will be held at Oddfellows East Cemetery in Greenwood with Rev. J. Barry Worrell officiating.
Survivors include one daughter, Teresa Graham of Grenada; one son, Stan Little(Laura) of Cleveland; one brother, Richard Cail(Pat) of Birmingham, AL; three grandchildren, Kim Boggan(Mark), Edgar Graham and Sara Triplett(Dave); and three great-grandchildren, Graham Boggan, Cail Boggan and Lily Triplett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Stanford Little and eight siblings.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).