1/1
Sara Jo Little
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Jo Little

Grenada - Mrs. Sara Jo Cail Little, 89, of Grenada, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 28, 1930 in Fairfield, AL to Robert Fulton and Ruby Ilene O'Steen Cail. Mrs. Little was a retired hairdresser and a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother whose devotion to her family was unwavering.

A private graveside service will be held at Oddfellows East Cemetery in Greenwood with Rev. J. Barry Worrell officiating.

Survivors include one daughter, Teresa Graham of Grenada; one son, Stan Little(Laura) of Cleveland; one brother, Richard Cail(Pat) of Birmingham, AL; three grandchildren, Kim Boggan(Mark), Edgar Graham and Sara Triplett(Dave); and three great-grandchildren, Graham Boggan, Cail Boggan and Lily Triplett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Stanford Little and eight siblings.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
(662) 307-2694
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved