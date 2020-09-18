1/1
Sara Roberts
1978 - 2020
Sara Roberts

Ridgeland

Sara Barrett Harvey Roberts of Ridgeland, passed away September 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Sara was born on March 31, 1978. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Roberts, and her beautiful daughter, Margaret Montgomery, age 8. She is the daughter of Sally Barrett Williamson (deceased) and Rusty Williamson of Lexington and Bill Harvey (Amanda) of Madison. Sara is survived by her brother, James Caden, step-brother Jacob Williamson (Ashley), step-sister, Ashley Huggins (Mike), and step-brother Chad Mullen (Owen). Sara cherished her many cousins and was happiest when all were gathered together.

Sara was raised in Holmes County. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing and her Juris Doctorate from The University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss, Sara was an active member of Chi Omega Fraternity where she made life-long friends.

For over sixteen years, Sara was a special assistant Attorney General representing the Department of Human Services. Sara loved her work helping children.

Sara lived her Christian faith by being kind and loving, and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Sara was an active member of Galloway United Methodist Church where she attended and participated in the Christian Fellowship Sunday school class. Sara loved the discussions and friendships she developed in this multi-generational class. Sara and her life-long friend, Alyssa Ellis Killebrew, were admirers of Fr. Richard Rohr. Sara found great comfort in his writing. "We suffer to get well. We surrender to win. We die to live. We give it away to keep it."

Pallbearers are her beloved cousins Patrick Barrett, Jonathan Barrett, Richard Barrett, Charles Barrett and John Oliver McGill.

A private family funeral will be held on Monday, September 21, at 11 am at Galloway with a live stream for friends and colleagues.

Direct Link to Livestreaming:

https://livestream.com/gallowayumc/saraharveyroberts

The link may also be found on the church link on our website - www.gallowayumc.org.

Burial will take place immediately following the service at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. Friends are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Margaret's school, Saint Anthony Catholic School, 1585 Mannsdale Road, Madison, MS, 39110 or https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/stanthonymemorial.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
