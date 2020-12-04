Sarah A. Baker Powell
Duck Hill - Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, called Sarah Powell home on Tuesday December 2, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Sarah, 84, was a lifelong resident of the Duck Hill community in Montgomery County, and a member of the Duck Hill Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, James H. Powell, Jr.; her son, Timothy B. Powell; grandson, Jay Powell; great-grandaughter, Sinclaire Breedlove; son-in law, Dick Levy; her parents, Lynwood and Mamie Lee Baker; brothers, Wayne Baker, Glenn Baker, William D. Baker; and sister, Nell Baker Land.
Sarah is survived by four children: son, Jimmy Powell (Glenda) of Duck Hill; daughter, Belinda P. Levy of Shreveport, LA; daughter, Sharon P. Boler (Dr. Mike) of Greenwood, MS; and daughter, Beth Storey (Barry) of Augusta, Georgia; eleven (11) grandchildren, Shannon Powell Bloom, Sara Elise Powell Johnson, Blake Powell, David Levy, Sarah Claire Levy Breedlove, Phillip Levy, Dr. Michael T. Boler, Dr. Baker Boler, Mary Beth Boler Hardy, Shelby Storey Blackburn and Lang Storey; one sister-in-law; Wilma P. Denney of Dothan, AL; seventeen (17) great grand-children and one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, her Duck Hill Baptist Church family, and a host of friends.
Until the onset of her illness, Sarah devoted her entire life to the care of her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will be remembered by her children and grandchildren as establishing a model which we should all aspire to achieve of devotion to family, complete unselfishness, and being a loving and caring person. While she is no longer physically present with us, the example she set for us always will be.
Services will be held at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:30 A.M., with visitation prior to the services beginning at 10:00 A.M.
Due to COVID restrictions, the visitation and services at the funeral home will be limited to immediate family members only. Interment will be conducted at 11:30 A.M. at the Duck Hill Cemetery in Duck Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The MIND Center, which is involved in the search for a cure for Alzheimer's disease, or to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to the Duck Hill Baptist Church.
Addresses are: MIND Center, Melissa Robinson, Development Coordinator; Office of Development, UMMC, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Duck Hill Baptist Church, 301 Main Street, Duck Hill, MS 38925.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com
) is handling arrangements.