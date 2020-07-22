Sarah Ann Mason



Clinton - Sarah Ann Mason passed away July 12, 2020, in Clinton, MS at Brookdale Senior Living. Sarah was born September 21, 1936 in Jackson, Mississippi. She lived and built many friendships throughout Mississippi and Alabama. Sarah was a lifelong learner, loved antique collecting and had a childlike sense of curiosity her entire life. She and Bill spent their later years in Spanish Fort, AL enjoying the Mobile Bay area.



Sarah is survived by three daughters Jacque, Jerolyn, and Jennifer; three step-daughters Jan, Sandra and Donna; grandchildren Sarah, Lori, Audrey, and Nickolas; 8 great-grandchildren; and her siblings Clara Sue Smith and Pam Powers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Mason and her parents John Tyler "Pete" Arnold and Audrey Vivian Moore.



A small private service was held at Sims Cemetery in Morton, MS. The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude for the compassion and care shown by the staff at Brookdale Senior Living and Compassus Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Sims Cemetery, 4734 Blossom Hill Road, Morton, MS 39117.









