Sarah L. Winstead
Canton - Sarah L. Winstead, 80, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at home. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 10:00 am memorial service.
Survivors include: husband, Percy Winstead; daughters, Sherry Lawrence, Carolyn Gunter, Julie Anna Kramer, and Jimmie L. Durrett; sons, Austin Winstead, Wayne White, Jeff White, Kevin Winstead, and Dennis Gresham; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 30, 2019