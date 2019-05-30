Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
Sarah L. Winstead Obituary
Canton - Sarah L. Winstead, 80, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at home. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 10:00 am memorial service.

Survivors include: husband, Percy Winstead; daughters, Sherry Lawrence, Carolyn Gunter, Julie Anna Kramer, and Jimmie L. Durrett; sons, Austin Winstead, Wayne White, Jeff White, Kevin Winstead, and Dennis Gresham; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 30, 2019
