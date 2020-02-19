Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Sarah Lou Evans Obituary
Sarah Lou Evans

Pearl - Sarah Lou Evans, age 78, a resident of Pearl, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Holmes County Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with Dr. Keith Grubbs officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Pearl, MS. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-8 PM and again Saturday from 12pm-1pm.

Sarah was born in Bessemer, AL on September 9, 1941 to the late Harvey Stinnett and Margaret Short Stinnett. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Evans

Sarah is survived by her two children, Billy Evans (Sandra) of Flowood and Becky Kellogg (David) of Brandon; siblings, Margaret Stinnett, Wanda Sue Lewis (James), Clara Hilderbrand, Harvey Stinnett (Vickie), Clifton Stinnett, and Melody Hall (Robert); grandchildren, Nicole Bradshaw, Joshua Evans, Brittany Gentry, Bryana Andrews, Holly Norris, and Lindsay Kellogg; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
