Sarah Nell Grice Middleton
Winona - Sarah Nell Grice Middleton, 88, of Winona died of heart failure at Vaiden Community Living Center in Vaiden on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, to Luther Etherton and Launa Butler Grice on February 5, 1932. She graduated from nursing school at the Mississippi Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, where she worked as a nurse until she married Dr. William A. Middleton in 1954 and moved to Winona. They were married 61 years.
Mrs. Middleton was a member of First Baptist Church in Winona, where she worked with the children, the music program, and the missions program. She was a frequent soloist in her church, and her love for missions led her to be blessed to go on several mission trips with her church group. Some of the countries she traveled to on these mission trips include Russia, China, Sweden, and several trips to Honduras. She was a longtime member of the Mississippi Arts Commission, and served for 20 years as President of the North Central Mississippi Medical Auxiliary.
Mrs. Middleton is survived by her daughter, Melanie Middleton of Jackson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. W. A. Middleton; her son, William Alfred Middleton Jr.; her parents, Luther E. and Launa Butler Grice; brother, Luther Grice Jr.; and sister, Camille Grice Morgan.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona, with Rev. Jason Middleton and Rev. Jay Anderson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com
) is handling arrangements.