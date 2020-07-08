Scott N. Sorensen



Jackson - Scott N. Sorensen, 53 year old acclaimed artist and Fondren icon, passed away July 7, 2020. His final months were spent battling pancreatic cancer. He never pitied himself during this battle, but fought every day of his life for his very existence. Scott was born September 8, 1966, raised in Fondren, graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in English, and returned to Jackson. He was a larger-than-life character in Fondren and a respected member of the local art scene. He lived the last 12 years of his life on his own terms, "off the grid" and outside the mainstream. He could always be found at Cups or Sneaky Beans quietly immersed in his art or scouring the internet to learn how to fix things. He was ready to share the details of whatever project he was working on with anyone who was interested. He documented his victories and challenges with great candor and passion on social media and his friends loved him all the more for it.



He is survived by his best friend and caregiver, Heidi Hoffer, close friends Ron Chane, Alison Kelly, Susan Harrington Young, Amy Andrews, and his Fondren Community who loved him dearly, and a host of loving friends from ALL over. Memorial and burial arrangements will be announced via social media once confirmed.









