Scottye Rotenberry HookerJackson - Scottye Rotenberry Hooker passed on Saturday at the age of 77. She grew up in Mendenhall, MS, and lived in Jackson almost all of her adult life. Scottye's three boys were her world. The stories of the antics of her "three boys", as she lovingly called them, were recounted endless times as she reveled in the challenging role of Boy Mom. Her home was always open to her boys' friends, whom she joyfully fed. In her later years, she was gifted with six beautiful grandchildren, whom she adored.A phenomenal cook, Scottye would say, "A $30 cookbook with one good, regularly-made recipe is well worth it!" Scottye could put together a meal for three or 30 people. Her kitchen was always brimming with flavor, magnificent smells, and her precious dogs at her feet. An avid animal lover, she was always surrounded by her furry loved onesScottye is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Clinton Grice Rotenberry of Mendenhall. She is survived by her namesake, Aunt Scottye Davidson; her brother, Clint Rotenberry; her sister, Tish Gillette; her three sons and daughters-in-law, Grice and DeeDee, Scott and Katy, and Wink and Molly. In addition, she leaves behind six grandchildren: Carson, Blake, Finley, Wyatt, Brady and Britton. Special love to her dear friends and Jackson family, especially Edwin Holmes and Phyllis Stevens, for their never-ending support for so many years; Linda and Betty for Scottye would not have had the quality of life that included companionship, laughter and care.Due to the current status of the pandemic and the safety of her friends, Scottye will be laid to rest privately at Bethel Cemetery in Enid, MS. In her honor once the pandemic is controlled, we suggest you cook a favorite meal and invite your friends over because that is exactly what made her happy. In lieu of flowers, donations to any animal shelter of your choosing would be a perfect tribute.