|
|
Sebastian Robert Schalk O.Praem.
De Pere - Sebastian Robert Schalk, O. Praem., age 95, a member of the Norbertine Community of St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere, WI, and a Norbertine priest, passed into God's eternal kingdom on October 3, 2019.
Sebastian was born on December 6, 1923 in West Allis, WI to Ruth and Paul Schalk. His home parish was St. Aloysius in West Allis, WI.
He attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI for two years before joining the Navy. For the next three years he trained as a WWII Radar Technician and served on various Navy ships. After serving his country, Sebastian completed his B.A. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1948, and began discerning religious life.
Upon entering St. Norbert Abbey, he was vested as a novice on August 28, 1955. He professed Simple Vows on August 28 1957, Solemn Vows on August 28, 1960 and was ordained to the Priesthood on September 1, 1960.
Sebastian served on the faculty at Abbot Pennings High School in 1961 teaching German and Science. After one year he was assigned to St. Norbert College where he taught Physics. In 1964 he attended graduate school at UW-Madison, and received his M.S. degree in Physics in 1966. He returned to St. Norbert College where he taught until 1982. During this time, he also assisted the college's engineering services and physical plant staff.
After many years of teaching, Sebastian became a student again, studying Spanish at the Mexican-American Cultural Center in San Antonio, TX, eventually joining the Norbertine missions in Peru in the fall of 1982. He served the parish of San Norberto, Lima as Associate Pastor and Administrator for more than ten years. After spending one year in the Norbertine foundations of Mississippi and New Mexico, he returned to the Peruvian missions as Associate Pastor of San Marco Parish and assisted with the electrification of three satellite chapels.
Sebastian returned to the United States in 1999 and resided at St. Moses the Black Priory in Mississippi where he was active in Hispanic ministry as well as hospital and prison ministry.
In May 2014, Sebastian retired at St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere, WI, with occasional sacramental ministry.
He is survived by the Norbertine Community; one brother, John Schalk; one sister, Ann Rickert; sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
Sebastian was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and sister-in-law, Richard (Florence) Schalk, William Schalk, Francis Schalk; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary (George) Lardner; and brother-in-law, Thomas Rickert.
Visitation will be held at the Church of St. Norbert Abbey beginning at 7:00pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 with Vespers of the Dead - Reception of the Body until 8:30pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am expressing our faith and hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection. The Rt. Rev. Dane J. Radecki, O. Praem., Abbot of St. Norbert Abbey, will preside at the Funeral Mass.
Burial will be in St. Norbert Abbey Cemetery after the Funeral Mass, weather permitting.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 6, 2019