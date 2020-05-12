Sister Seleta Devine Cooper



Sister Seleta Devine Cooper was born December 29, 1929 in Yazoo County, Mississippi. She departed this life on Saturday, May 9th, 2020.



Sister cooper was born to Mr. and Mrs. James Devine. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, four sisters, and three brothers. She was a resident of Jackson, Mississippi.



She accepted Christ an an early age. She was baptized in Greenwood Brooklyn Chapel and later united with Pleasant Hill in Louise. She was a member of Greater Antioch M.B. Church until her death.



She leaves to cherish her memories with a very close relative Katie, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Funeral arrangements are as follows: a viewing has been set for Thursday, May 14th at 3PM at Smith Funeral Home in Belzoni. Burial will be on Friday, May 15th at 11 AM at Hudson Cemetery in Greenwood.









