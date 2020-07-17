Servester Davis, Sr.Jackson, MS - Mr. Servester Davis, Sr, was born on January 3, 1927 in Utica Mississippi to the late Clifton and Katie (Henderson) Davis. He leaves one surviving sister, Gladys Davis Kelly, with two siblings preceding him in death, Willie B. Davis and Rosie Lee Davis Graham. He was raised to fellowship with God at a young age at Strawbridge Baptist Church in Utica Mississippi, then later joined St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson Mississippi under the late Pastor Charles Knight. He attended Utica Rollin Wall School.He met the love of his life Minerva Williams through a family member. They were friends first and married on October 6, 1959. Their six children are: James Yates (Shelly), Dominique D. Devereaux, Ora Williams, Betty Davis Lockwood (Tyrone), Sylvester Davis, Jr., and Michael Ray Davis (Lisa).God blessed him with a fruitful lineage of grandchildren to include Yolanda Williams, Sharunda Williams, Tyrone Lockwood Jr. (Kawana), and Clifton Davis II. His three great grandchildren are Clifton Davis III, Aubrey Rose Lockwood, and Zoe' Bella Lockwood. Servester was loved by many. Maxine Hunt was a special friend for a number of years. He was endured to his nieces and nephews: Addie G. Baugh, JoAnn G. Booker, Katie Graham, Sammie Graham, Robert E. Kelly, Jerry E. Kelly, and Terry Kelly. Mr. Servester Davis, also known as "Bull", "Mr. Heavy", "and Heavy D", served his country by enlisting in the United States Army on January 17, 1946, and served in WWII. Graveside Services will be today at 11:00 a.m., Autumn Woods Cemetery. Westhaven Funeral Home is handleing arrangements.