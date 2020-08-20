Servester DavisJackson - Mr. Servester Davis Sr., 93 of Jackson Mississippi, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his entire family whom loved him dearly, Sunday July 12, 2020. Mr. Davis was born on January 3,1927 in Utica Mississippi to the late Clifton and Katie (Henderson) Davis. He leaves one surviving sister, Gladys Davis Kelly, with two siblings preceding him in death, Rosie Lee Graham and Willie B.Davis. Mr. Davis was raised to fellowship with God at a young age at Strawbridge Baptist Church in Utica Mississippi, then later joined St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson Mississippi under the late Pastor Charles Knight. He attended Curtis and Rolling Wall School in Utica Mississippi. He met the love of his life Minerva Williams through a family member. They were friends first and married on October 6,1959. He leaves to cherish his memories Minerva Davis and their six children James Yates (Shelly), Shirley Williams, Ora Williams, Betty Davis Lockwood (Tyrone), Sylvester Davis, Jr., Michael Ray Davis (Lisa).God blessed him with a fruitful lineage of grandchildren to include Yolanda Williams, Sharunda Williams, Tyrone Lockwood Jr. (Kawana), and Clifton Davis II. His three great grandchildren Clifton Davis III, Aubrey Rose Lockwood, and Zoe' Bella Lockwood. Mr. Davis was loved by many. Maxine Hunt was a special friend for a number of years. He was endured to his nieces and nephews: Addie Baugh, JoAnn Booker, Katie Graham, Sammie Graham, Robert E. Kelly, Jerry E. Kelly, and Terry Kelly. His godchildren Larry Horne, Kenneth Powell and Larry Bolton.Mr. Servester Davis Sr. also known as "Bull", "Mr. Heavy" and Heavy D". He was a longtime resident and business owner in Washington Addition. His favorite hobbies were hunting, barbecuing, racing his car down Highway 80, and breeding white German shepherds. He enjoyed good food, listening to the blues, gospel music, playing cards and a love for baseball with the team Jackie Robinson built, the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was so proud to live long enough to cast his vote for the first African American President, President Barack Obama. He knew of the sacrifices made to allow him the privilege of voting, so he practiced his civil duty of voting in each election. Mr. Servester Davis served his country by enlisting in the United States Army on January 17, 1946, and served in WWII. Graveside services were held at Autumn Woods Cemetery on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., July 18,2020. Westhaven Funeral Home handled arrangements