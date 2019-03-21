|
|
Shannon Ramsey
Brandon - Shannon Lee Wilkinson Ramsey, 42, a homemaker, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home.
Visitation is Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:30 am to 11:00 am at Wilcox Funeral Home in Carthage. Services are 11:00 am in the Wilcox Chapel with Bro. Shayne Wilkinson officiating. Burial will follow in Leake Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Ramsey, a native of Memphis, TN, attended Millsaps College.
Survivors include: father, David Wilkinson of Brandon; mother, Ruth Wilkinson of Brandon; fiance', Bob Presley of Brandon; sons, William Jonah Salers of Brandon, Caleb Scott Salers of Brandon, Jake Ramsey of Canton; and Matthew Presley of Brandon; daughters, Melissa Presley of Aurora, CO and Amanda Larson of Brandon; maternal grandmother, Wilma Brooks of Carthage; brothers, Shayne Wilkinson of Brandon, Sam Greer of Chattanooga, TN, and Joey Greer of Pearl; sisters, Stacy Swinney of Carthage and Angel Greer of Hattiesburg; 2 grandchildren, Sofia Presley and Elizabeth Larson.
Pallbearers are: Matt Presley, Jake Larson, Ben Swinney, Joey Greer, and Tal Roberts.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019