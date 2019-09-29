|
Sharon Buffington Ford
Maggie Valley, NC - Sharon Ford passed away on September 3, 2019 unexpectedly from a heart attack at her home in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. As described by Sharon, Maggie Valley was her happy place. Sharon Ann Ford was born November 4, 1956 to her parents Charles Phillip Buffington, Sr and Gwin Durfey Buffington in Canton, MS. She graduated from Canton Academy in 1974. She also attended the University of Mississippi and Holmes Community College. She is preceded in death by her father, Phillip Buffington. She is survived by her son Dustin Ford, mother, Gwin Buffington, brother, Phil Buffington (Sarah), niece, Avery Truitt (Matt) and nephews Phillip (Lauren) and Will Buffington, 2 great nephews, Rhodes and Garner, and several Aunts and Uncles. Sharon's passion for politics brought her into contact with thousands of people across the country in recent years, and many deep friendships were formed. Her goals and passion were to make the world a better place for her son, niece, nephews and every other child. In fact, she had a great effect on many peoples' lives and found great pride in working to make the world a better place for everyone. She will be missed by her family and her community of friends. A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Canton, MS at a date to be determined in the near future. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church, 161 E Peace Street, Canton, MS 39046, the /,10 Glenlake Pkway NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 29, 2019