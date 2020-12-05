Sharon Jackson Watson



Pearl - Sharon Jackson Watson, a native of Lenoir City, TN and long-time resident of Pearl, MS went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 25, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Wayne and Annie Jackson, brother Edwin Jackson, and sister Carolyn Yost. She is survived by her husband Ivy "Sim" Watson, son Scott Watson (Connie), grandson Joshua, siblings Jaunita Hamil of MI, Gena Windle of TN, Billy Jackson (Priscilla) of TN, JoAnn Mitchell (Anthony) of MI, and Dean Jackson (Edith) of TN, and numerous nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside gathering will be held and a memorial service at Park Place Baptist Church at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Park Place Baptist Church in Pearl, MS.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store