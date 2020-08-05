1/1
Sharon Jones
1957 - 2020
Sharon Jones

Jackson - Sharon Sue Jones was born October 29, 1957 in Nashville, TN. She was serenaded by angels into the presence of her Lord on August 04, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center. Visitation will be Friday, August 07, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the funeral home will have an occupancy of ten people in the building at a time. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines apply. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery in Alexandria, AR on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Sharon graduated from Jim Hill High School in 1977. She worked at the Baptist Hospital for 29 years until retiring because of health problems. She enjoyed her job and the people she worked with. Through the years, she attended and was baptized at Hillcrest Baptist Church. She made many friends at Calvary Baptist Church and was active in the Special Education Department. She enjoyed attending Camp Ruby each spring with her friends. Currently, she attended Daniel Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Sarah Grace S.S. class.

Sharon liked to travel with family and visited every state, as well as Canada, Mexico, Europe, and New Zealand. Her mother called her "My Flower Child" because she loved anything that bloomed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Ollie Jones; step-father, Willie Page; and her beloved sister, Betty Jones Stewart. She is survived by her mother, Rose Jones Page of Ridgeland; sister, Tina K. Jones of Jackson; step-sister, Jerri Bishop Mize of MS; step-brother, Douglas (Kim) of Brandon; nephew, Jeffrey Stewart of Greenville, SC; niece, Jennifer (Jon) Rotenberry of Denver, CO; and aunt, Eva Young of Benton, AR.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Daniel Memorial Baptist Church at 3784 Terry Rd., Jackson, MS 39212 or the charity of your choice.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
