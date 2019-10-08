Resources
Sharon Gilmore
Sharon Kay Gilmore

Sharon Kay Gilmore Obituary
Sharon Kay Gilmore

Monroe - Sharon Kay Walker Gilmore, age 70, of Monroe, GA, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Altha May Walker. Ms. Gilmore is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kimberly Gilmore and Paul Knowlton, Winder, GA; sister, Sheilia Foggo (John), Brandon, MS; brothers, William Allen Walker (Janice), Chesnee, SC, Ronnie Walker (Ginene), Florence, MS; niece, nephews and great nephews. Ms. Gilmore was born December 27, 1948 in Jackson, MS. She was a 1966 graduate of Crystal Springs High School. Ms. Gilmore retired from A T & T after thirty-two years of service. She was known as a loving daughter, mother and sister. There will be no formal services.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
