|
|
Shelby Green
Crystal Springs - Shelby Jean Warren Dubourg Green, age 79, moved to her eternal home with the Lord on April 20, 2019 surrounded by family in her home.
Shelby was born in Winston County MS, but she has lived in Crystal Springs for the last 52 years. She retired from the telephone company in 1999 after 40 years of service.
Survivors include Michael Dubourg (Leisa), David Green (Diane), Ronda Ellis, and Janice Buckley (Ben). She also had nine wonderful grandchildren and four precious great-grandchildren.
Shelby was a member of the Crystal Springs Bible Church. She adored her Lord, Jesus Christ, and in His kindness, He allowed her to spend Easter with Him.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00-2:00pm with the Funeral at 2:00pm at Stringer Funeral Home on Hwy 27 in Crystal Springs. Burial is in the Crystal Springs Cemetery next to her husband, Sam Green.
A special thank you to Dr. James Ervin and all of his staff for their compassionate care of our dear loved one.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019