Shelby P. Stewart
Jackson - Shelby P. Stewart passed away on Wednesday, August 13, 2019 in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. Interment at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Shelby retired from teaching after thirty three and a half years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson since 1974 and taught Sunday School. She loved to attend Church and to grow spiritually. She sang with the Reflections Choir and loved to praise God through music. "Music is refreshing to the soul as water is to the body." Shelby is preceded in death by her husband, Ron Stewart. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Stewart.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019