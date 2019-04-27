Services
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas M.B. Church
4699 St. Thomas Rd
Bolton, MS
Shelia Bowles Obituary
Plantation, FL - Sheila Putnam Bowles, 67, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation, FL, of cardiac/pulmonary arrest. Friends and Family Hour will be April 26th, 6:00P - 7:00P at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, 3580 Robinson Rd, Jackson, MS. Services will be held Saturday, April 27th, 12:00P at St. Thomas M.B. Church 4699 St. Thomas Rd, Bolton. Sheila was born in Clinton, MS in 1951. She graduated from Clinton High School ('69) and earned a B.A. of Journalism from University o fMS ('72). She worked as a Certified Quality Assurance Manager at Allstate. Served as a former president of the Clinton Public School System and a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Sheila enjoyed journalism, especially reading, and spending time with her family. She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter Jenese Bowles, granddaughter Christa Euwing, brother Donald Putnam, and former spouse Alvin Bowles. Her parents Simpson and Maude Alice (Hull) Putnam, sister Rosa Jones preceded her in death.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019
