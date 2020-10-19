1/
Shelia Hood Puryear
1957 - 2020
Hazlehurst - Shelia Hood Puryear passed away following a courageous four-year battle with cancer on October 17, 2020, at her home in Hazlehurst, Miss., surrounded by her loving family. She was 63 years old.

Shelia was born on February 7, 1957, in Hazlehurst to Elizabeth and Carroll Hood. She met her beloved husband of 43 years, Lamar Puryear III, in junior high school, and the two were inseparable for nearly five decades. Shelia loved to travel with her family, especially to Disney theme parks and cruises. She cherished making memories with her family, as evidenced by the meticulously curated photo albums and scrap books she kept for all of her children and grandchildren.

Shelia was a true embodiment of Jesus's instruction to "let your light shine before others." She shared her light through her devoted service to Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and organ for more than 20 years. She also shared her musical talent with Gallman Baptist Church and performed for a wide range of worship services, weddings, and other special occasions throughout the community. She worked as a preschool teacher at both the Hazlehurst and Crystal Springs Baptist Churches and as a teachers' aide at Wesson Attendance Center, spending her career caring for others' children. As many have remarked in the days since her passing, Shelia was a truly kind and humble reflection of God's love, who always put others' needs before her own. All who knew her will miss her baking, especially her chocolate chip cookies.

A beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband, Lamar Puryear III; her children, Erin Cogswell (Josh), Leah Puryear (John), and Lamar Puryear IV (Katie); her grandchildren, Kaylin Puryear, Owen Cogswell, John Rowan Dearing, and Violet Dearing; her parents, Elizabeth and Carroll Hood; her siblings, Linda Hood, Perry Hood (Linda), Jerry Hood (Kimberly), and Karen Hood Coates (Joe Buck); her sisters-in-law, Carol Puryear Ford (Frank) and Linda Puryear Rainer (Mike); as well as 19 nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Hazlehurst United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hazlehurst United Methodist Church.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
28023 Highway 28
Hazlehurst, MS 39083
(601) 894-1331
Memories & Condolences
