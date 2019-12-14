|
Shelia Taylor McCullouch
Madison - Shelia Taylor McCullouch went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1946, to the late Carolyn Hill Taylor and Merle Taylor in New Albany, MS. She was raised by her beloved Uncle Jack and Aunt Nannie Bell Ratliff in New Albany, MS.
Shelia graduated from W.P. Daniels High School in New Albany in 1965. She attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College in Booneville and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1970. She married John Murry McCullouch of Louisville in 1968.
Shelia loved the Lord and faithfully reminded family members and others to trust in Jesus as they lived their daily lives. Shelia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who prayed for her family and encouraged them to seek the Lord with all of their hearts. Her sweet smile was a reflection of how she lived her life and it drew people from all walks of life to love her.
Shelia is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, John McCullouch, her sons Brent (Susan) and Brad McCullouch, her daughter, Laci McCullouch Bonner (Zach) and her six grandchildren, Kathryn McCullouch, John Murry McCullouch II, Boyd McCullouch, Presley McCullouch, Bowen Bonner, and Lucy Bonner.
The visitation and funeral will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 432 Bozeman Road, Madison, MS. Visitation is from 9:00 to 10:30 with the funeral to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the or to Shelia's beloved Holy Trinity Anglican Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019