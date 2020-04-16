Resources
More Obituaries for Shelstone Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Shelstone Wallace Carr


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Shelstone Wallace Carr Obituary
Dr. Shelstone Wallace Carr

Raymond - Dr. Shelstone Wallace Carr, 97, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home at Riggs Manor in Raymond, Mississippi. Born October 9, 1922 in Slidell, LA, Dr. Carr was a professor at Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi where he helped establish the Counseling Center. Prior to teaching at RTS, Dr. Carr graduated from Columbia Theological Seminary and pastored churches throughout the Southeast. While he resided in Jackson, Dr. Carr pastored at NorthPark Presbyterian Church and Faith Presbyterian Church. After his retirement from Reformed, Dr. Carr provided interim pastoral services for churches throughout Mississippi and south Louisiana. Moving to Covington, Louisiana later in life, he attended Covington Presbyterian Church where he remained an active member for many years.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Ruth Eisler Carr, who passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Dr. Carr is survived by his sisters, Barbara Arn of Arcadia, California and Clara Moss (Frank) of Fairfax, Virginia; his son, Fredrick Carr (Sharon) of Silver Spring, Maryland; his daughter, Mary Baker (Gerald) of Pattison, Mississippi; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held at the campus chapel in September at a date yet to be determined.

Please visit www.lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online memorials.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelstone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -