Dr. Shelstone Wallace Carr
Raymond - Dr. Shelstone Wallace Carr, 97, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home at Riggs Manor in Raymond, Mississippi. Born October 9, 1922 in Slidell, LA, Dr. Carr was a professor at Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi where he helped establish the Counseling Center. Prior to teaching at RTS, Dr. Carr graduated from Columbia Theological Seminary and pastored churches throughout the Southeast. While he resided in Jackson, Dr. Carr pastored at NorthPark Presbyterian Church and Faith Presbyterian Church. After his retirement from Reformed, Dr. Carr provided interim pastoral services for churches throughout Mississippi and south Louisiana. Moving to Covington, Louisiana later in life, he attended Covington Presbyterian Church where he remained an active member for many years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Ruth Eisler Carr, who passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Dr. Carr is survived by his sisters, Barbara Arn of Arcadia, California and Clara Moss (Frank) of Fairfax, Virginia; his son, Fredrick Carr (Sharon) of Silver Spring, Maryland; his daughter, Mary Baker (Gerald) of Pattison, Mississippi; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
It is requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held at the campus chapel in September at a date yet to be determined.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020