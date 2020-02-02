|
Shelton "Buck" Bounds
Philadelphia - Services for Shelton "Buck" Bounds will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a. m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Dr. Dan Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Cedarlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Bounds, 90, of Philadelphia, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at Neshoba General Nursing Home.
Buck was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Philadelphia. He was a Korean War Veteran, and member of the American Legion Post 138. He retired from retail home furnishings business. He served two consecutive terms as an Alderman for the city of Philadelphia, and one term in the Mississippi House of Representatives. He was a former active member of the Philadelphia Rotary Club, and served as a volunteer in the Neshoba County General Hospital gift shop for 15-plus years.
An avid gardener, he grew tomatoes at his home on Oleo Acres at Bloomo, MS, for his family and others in the community for many years. He loved sitting under his carport in good weather enjoying the many cats that were his pets. He assisted in solving the world's problems at the 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily group sessions at Bobby's Country Store.
Survivors include children, Mark Bounds of Madison, MS, Bruce Bounds (Christy), Scott Bounds (Jennifer), and Brad Bounds (Sunday), all of Philadelphia, MS; grandchildren, Josh Bounds (Rachael), Courtney Bounds, Caitlin Coats (Drew), Shelton Bounds (Mandy), Elizabeth Bounds, Ryan Gardner, and Blaine Gardner; great-grandchildren, Rivers Bounds, Carson Bounds, Savannah Grace Bounds, and Harper Joanna Bounds; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bounds was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Mooney Bounds; daughter, Glynis Anita Bounds; parents, George Terrell Bounds and Nettie Burton Bounds; and eight siblings.
Pallbearers are Josh Bounds, Shelton Bounds, Bill Bounds, Guy Nowell, Greg Nowell, Ryan Gardner, Blaine Gardner, and Jerry Whitehead. Honorary pallbearer is Willie Needham.
The family would especially like to thank the following: Quality Hospice Care for their compassionate and considerate care in his final days, McClain-Hays Funeral Home, Dr. Todd Willis, Dr. James Keady, the nurses and support staff of the Neshoba County General Nursing Home Station 3, Atwood Personal Care, the volunteer team at the Neshoba General Hospital Gift Shop, and Rhonda Thomas and Willie Needham for their friendship to Buck for many years.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020