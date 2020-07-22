1/
Sherrie Buffington
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherrie Buffington

Clinton - Sherrie Ford Buffington, 66, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home in Clinton. A graveside memorial service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19, attendees must follow social distancing guidelines.

Sherrie was born to Haley Ford Jr. and Lois Whittington Ford on September 19, 1953 in Hazlehurst, MS. A long-time resident of Clinton and a graduate of Clinton High School, she was employed at All State for 29 years and at the Southern Farm Bureau for another 16 years.

Sherrie was currently a member of Parkway Baptist Church and a former member of Pineview Baptist Church and Midway Baptist Church. Wherever she attended, she always loved serving her church family in any way she could, especially within the youth ministry. She had a kind and generous spirit and loved children. In her spare time, she enjoyed scrapbooking and cooking for others.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William A. Ford and Robert Ford. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Joe Buffington; daughters, Rebecca Hope Patterson of Clinton, Nicole (David) Barone of Brandon, Wendy (Lee) Robinson of Sand Hill, and Ashley Buffington of Brandon; brother, Jim (Joyce) Cummins of Lutz, FL; cousin, Becky (J.R.) White of New Albany, IN, who was like a sister to her; niece, Tammy (Danny) Ford of McCalla, AL; seven grandchildren, Abby, Courtney, Connor, Little David, Matthew, Nathan, and Caroline; her faithful companions and lap dogs, Betsy and Buddy; extended family and a host of friends.

Donations may be made to Martha Ministries at Parkway Baptist Church.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved