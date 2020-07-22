Sherrie Buffington
Clinton - Sherrie Ford Buffington, 66, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home in Clinton. A graveside memorial service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19, attendees must follow social distancing guidelines.
Sherrie was born to Haley Ford Jr. and Lois Whittington Ford on September 19, 1953 in Hazlehurst, MS. A long-time resident of Clinton and a graduate of Clinton High School, she was employed at All State for 29 years and at the Southern Farm Bureau for another 16 years.
Sherrie was currently a member of Parkway Baptist Church and a former member of Pineview Baptist Church and Midway Baptist Church. Wherever she attended, she always loved serving her church family in any way she could, especially within the youth ministry. She had a kind and generous spirit and loved children. In her spare time, she enjoyed scrapbooking and cooking for others.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William A. Ford and Robert Ford. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Joe Buffington; daughters, Rebecca Hope Patterson of Clinton, Nicole (David) Barone of Brandon, Wendy (Lee) Robinson of Sand Hill, and Ashley Buffington of Brandon; brother, Jim (Joyce) Cummins of Lutz, FL; cousin, Becky (J.R.) White of New Albany, IN, who was like a sister to her; niece, Tammy (Danny) Ford of McCalla, AL; seven grandchildren, Abby, Courtney, Connor, Little David, Matthew, Nathan, and Caroline; her faithful companions and lap dogs, Betsy and Buddy; extended family and a host of friends.
Donations may be made to Martha Ministries at Parkway Baptist Church.
