- - Sherry Ann Simmons, age 61, from Cleveland, MS and Panama City Beach, FL. went home to sing with the angels on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019. As a consummate caretaker, Sherry spent 12 years of her life taking care of her parents until their deaths. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents Jessie and James Simmons and her brother Tom Walker of Cleveland. She is survived by her only child Jason Dottley, her loving brothers and sisters Sandra Johnson and Kim Nabors of Cleveland, MS, Jimmy Simmons of Ridgeland, MS, Rose Smith of Waynesboro, MS, Bobby Norwood of Miami, FL, Patsy Saint of Guntersville, AL, Kenneth Johnson of Brunswick, GA, Jean Johnson of Brunswick, GA, and a of host nieces, nephews and cousins. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org), PFLAG, to your church, or simply to someone in need. Her legacy will live on as we continue to Spread the Love!
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 1, 2019
