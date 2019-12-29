|
Sherry Baker Bouler
Clinton - Sherry Baker Bouler, 70, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM on Monday December 30, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church in Clinton, Mississippi.
Sherry was born in Lebanon, Kentucky to JD and Mildred Baker on February 25, 1949. She graduated from Central High School and Mississippi State University. Sherry was a Cooperative Education teacher and DECA advisor with Jackson Public Schools where she had the privilege of teaching at Lanier High School and Calloway High School during her 40 year career. She was a passionate educator and received numerous awards throughout her career. Sherry was an active member of Parkway Baptist Church where she enjoyed serving in vacation bible school, with the sewing ministry as well as singing in the senior adult choir.
Sherry is survived by her children, Heather Stevens (Jaime) and Trey Bouler (Jolie), her brother, James D. Baker (Sherri), her beloved grandchildren, Kaitlin, Wyatt, Jonathan, Jackson and Paxton, her nieces Christina Loukatos (Dr. George) and Allison Barnette (Jason).
The family of Sherry Bouler wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Paul Seago and his staff, her Sunday School class at Parkway Baptist Church, Ginni and Roger Case, Peggy and Kelly Durham, Sheila and Lowell Willams, Kay and Virgil Wells, Clara Mann, Donna Dillion, Anna Dubois and Karen Childs and Shea Liggett of Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019