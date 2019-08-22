|
Sherry Lynn Smith
- - On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Sherry Lynn Smith passed away at the age of 69.
Sherry was born on May 11, 1950 in Jackson, MS to Harvey Lee and Bessie Louise (Mulligan) Smith. Sherry spent most of her life working in the insurance businesses including Liberty Mutual, Hewitt-Coleman, and Mississippi Municipal Services. She retired October 2018.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Louise, her father, Harvey, and her sister Donna Kay Edwards. She is survived by her sister Mae Anne Champion, her brother, Robert L. Smith, and her sister, Betty (Dudley) Salers along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a private service for the family only.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019