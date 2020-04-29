Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Crapps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Martin Crapps


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Martin Crapps

Canton - Shirley Ann Martin Crapps, 77, died peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Canton Cemetery.

A native of Farmhaven, she lived most of her life in Canton before moving to Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was the widow of Will Yancy Crapps, Jr. As a homemaker she devoted all of her time to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by sister, Virginia Smith and brother Jimmy Martin.

She is survived by: daughters, Le Anne Penn of Flowood and Sherril Rainwater (Dylan) of Hot Springs, AR; sisters, Exie Ballenger of Whitehall, AR, Pam Coleman of Carthage, Donnie Reynolds of Whitehall, AR, and Billie Wiltcher of Canton; brother, Sam Martin of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Gail Gaughf (Cody), Colby Penn, Ridge Penn, Malli Rainwater, and Yancy Rainwater; and great grandsons, Wyatt and Mason Gaughf.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now