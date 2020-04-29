|
Shirley Ann Martin Crapps
Canton - Shirley Ann Martin Crapps, 77, died peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Canton Cemetery.
A native of Farmhaven, she lived most of her life in Canton before moving to Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was the widow of Will Yancy Crapps, Jr. As a homemaker she devoted all of her time to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by sister, Virginia Smith and brother Jimmy Martin.
She is survived by: daughters, Le Anne Penn of Flowood and Sherril Rainwater (Dylan) of Hot Springs, AR; sisters, Exie Ballenger of Whitehall, AR, Pam Coleman of Carthage, Donnie Reynolds of Whitehall, AR, and Billie Wiltcher of Canton; brother, Sam Martin of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Gail Gaughf (Cody), Colby Penn, Ridge Penn, Malli Rainwater, and Yancy Rainwater; and great grandsons, Wyatt and Mason Gaughf.
