Shirley Apperson
Brandon, MS - Shirley Goforth Apperson, 59, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Graveside services will be 2pm Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson. A private service for family will be held at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Social distance is recommended due the current health crisis.
Shirley was born in Union, MS on September 1, 1960. She had a beautiful infectious smile and a loving heart that always put her family and friends needs above her own and she had a great love of animals. Shirley loved flowers and gardening and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Shirley retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield after 28 years of service.
Shirley cherished the love of her family and friends especially her nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her husband, James Apperson, Jr.; mother, Billie Goforth; sister, Donna Burleson; sister-in-law, Janie McMillian; nieces, Brittni Young, Brandi Young and Elizabeth Goforth; nephews, Nick Young and Adam Montgomery; & several great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by her father-in-law, James Apperson, Sr. and mother-in-law, Carolyn Grant. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Charles Goforth and brothers, Donny Goforth and Gordon Goforth.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020