Shirley Carol Scalzo
1933 - 2020
Shirley Carol Scalzo

Canton, MS - Shirley Carol Hayes Scalzo, age 86, a resident of Canton, MS passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Madison County Nursing Home in Canton, MS. Funeral services will be held later in Mansfield, IL.

Mrs. Scalzo was born October 2, 1933 in Mansfield, IL to Willard Hayes and Martha Rippy Hayes. She was married to Sam Scalzo. Mrs. Scalzo worked in the clothing industry for many years before retiring. She will be remembered by her family as a comedian as she loved to make people laugh while she was impersonating various people. She planned her own surprise birthday party for all to enjoy. She was fun loving and full of life. She loved her family and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Mrs. Scalzo was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Scalzo and her parents, Willard Hayes and Martha Rippy Hayes.

Mrs. Scalzo is survived by her son, David Scalzo; sister, Nancy Stivers; brother, William Hayes; grandchildren, Joseph Scalzo, Jennifer (Justin) Johnson and Sara Scalzo; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
