|
|
Shirley E. Bass
Pearl - Shirley E. Bass, 78, of Pearl, MS, passed away at home on September 6, 2019.
Shirley worked in the accounting field for various companies including Jitney Jungle and River Oaks Hospital. Born in Bangor, Maine, she married and moved to Alabama and then Mississippi where she raised her family in Pearl. She loved jigsaw puzzles, electronic Solitaire and her crossword books. She could beat anybody at Wheel of Fortune, her daily show. An always sweet and loving personality and mischievous sense of humor, she was loved by many and a true blessing to her friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include daughter Bonnie Smith (Leon), sons Barry Jacobs (Angela), Bill Bass Jr. (Melissa), Timmy Bass (Pam), 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Ms. Bass was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Sadie Rockwell, 7 siblings, and husbands Leroy Jacobs (d.1977) and William Bass Sr. (d. 2018).
A special thank you from the family to the staff of Hospice Ministries, especially her nurse April, who showed kindness and compassion as Shirley left our lives.
Visitation will be held at 5:00-7:00pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Baldwin Lee Funeral Home in Pearl.
To share condolences please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019