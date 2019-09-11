Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Bass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley E. Bass Obituary
Shirley E. Bass

Pearl - Shirley E. Bass, 78, of Pearl, MS, passed away at home on September 6, 2019.

Shirley worked in the accounting field for various companies including Jitney Jungle and River Oaks Hospital. Born in Bangor, Maine, she married and moved to Alabama and then Mississippi where she raised her family in Pearl. She loved jigsaw puzzles, electronic Solitaire and her crossword books. She could beat anybody at Wheel of Fortune, her daily show. An always sweet and loving personality and mischievous sense of humor, she was loved by many and a true blessing to her friends and family and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include daughter Bonnie Smith (Leon), sons Barry Jacobs (Angela), Bill Bass Jr. (Melissa), Timmy Bass (Pam), 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Ms. Bass was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Sadie Rockwell, 7 siblings, and husbands Leroy Jacobs (d.1977) and William Bass Sr. (d. 2018).

A special thank you from the family to the staff of Hospice Ministries, especially her nurse April, who showed kindness and compassion as Shirley left our lives.

Visitation will be held at 5:00-7:00pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Baldwin Lee Funeral Home in Pearl.

To share condolences please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now