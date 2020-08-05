1/
Shirley F. McGlothin
1955 - 2020
Shirley F. McGlothin

French Camp - Mrs. Shirley F. McGlothin, 65, of French Camp passed away at her home on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on March 22, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Louie Fletcher and Sylvia Lynn Ferrell Sanders. She was a retired teacher at French Camp Elementary School and a homemaker. Mrs. McGlothin was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church near French Camp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Vickie Ellington.

Mrs. McGlothin is survived by her husband, Butch McGlothin of French Camp; her daughter, Amanda Smith (Mike) of Brandon; two sons, Brian McGlothin (Marcy) of French Camp and Barry McGlothin (Andrea) of Mt. Vernon, Washington; her sister, Peggy Sanders Clark of French Camp; and nine grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Sunday, August 9, in the Family Life Center of Bethsaida Baptist Church near French Camp, with burial following in Bethsaida Cemetery. Rev. Alex Lawson, Rev. Bradley McGlothin, and Mr. Mike Smith will officiate the service. Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, from 4 until 7 pm, at Bethsaida Baptist Church in the Family Life Center.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Thomas, Lee Boyd, Jay Ferguson, Justin Leach, Jonathan Leach, and Ray Sebren. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Leach, Lawrence Clark, Claude King, Hugh Ferguson, Tony Thomas, and Wade McGlothin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethsaida Cemetery Fund, c/o Twila Ferguson, 3521 Hwy 407, French Camp, MS 39745.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bethsaida Baptist Church - Family Life Center
AUG
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Family Life Center of Bethsaida Baptist Church
