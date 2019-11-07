|
|
Shirley Ivy McNeil
Clinton - Shirley Ivy McNeil, 66, passed away November 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 with visitation beginning at noon at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton, MS. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Mendenhall.
Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Zack Jones; her father, Lester Ivy; and her mother Johnnie Eubanks.
Shirley is survived by her husband, James McNeil; her children, Angela Rickman, Shane Roland, Jason Roland, Shawanda McNeil-Griffith and Moriah Powell; 11 grandchildren; her brothers, Roger Ivy and Dusty Ivy of Raleigh, MS; and her sister, Annette Ivy Green of Magee, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019